Hyper Connect Asia ropes in Neh Rathi as ECD

Neh brings with him over 15 years of experience at large network agencies like McCann, Ogilvy & Publicis and equal experience at independent agency powerhouses like Karma (DDB Mudra), Saints & Warriors and Wondrlab working on award winning campaigns for Vodafone Data Campaign for Mumbai Circle (Life without 3G), Big Bazaar Big Days (Diwali aa rahi hain), Star Sports (Rio Olympics, Isse bada kuch nahi), and flix (India Trumps America) and new business pitches. His Skoda Peace of mind campaign was much appreciated as it expanded the brand’s reach in Tier II and Tier III cities and majorly focused on four aspects Transparency, Customer reach, Cost of ownership, and Convenience.