Hyper Connect Asia ropes in Neh Rathi as ECD

Hyper Connect Asia, one of India's leading digital marketing agencies, announced the addition of their new executive creative director, Neh Rathi to drive the creative vision for the next level of growth.
Neh will be leading the recently expanded creative team at Hyper Connect (HC) and spearhead the future creative campaigns at the agency. Hyper Connect Asia has recently added a host of global & national digital 1st accounts along with championing brands in the Direct-to-consumer/e-commerce (D2C) space.
Neh brings with him over 15 years of experience at large network agencies like McCann, Ogilvy & Publicis and equal experience at independent agency powerhouses like Karma (DDB Mudra), Saints & Warriors and Wondrlab working on award winning campaigns for Vodafone Data Campaign for Mumbai Circle (Life without 3G), Big Bazaar Big Days (Diwali aa rahi hain), Star Sports (Rio Olympics, Isse bada kuch nahi), and flix (India Trumps America) and new business pitches. His Skoda Peace of mind campaign was much appreciated as it expanded the brand’s reach in Tier II and Tier III cities and majorly focused on four aspects Transparency, Customer reach, Cost of ownership, and Convenience.
Kiran Khadke, co-founder & creative lead, Hyper Connect Asia commented, “I am thoroughly excited to work alongside with Neh once again. He is the right mix of creative firepower, leadership, and fresh digital thinking that we have been in the market for. His multi-agency experience brings in that unique edge that Hyper Connect needs to drive growth for our global & national clients through exceptional creativity.
Commenting on the new team senior team additions Ankur Pujari, co-founder and business lead at Hyper Connect Asia said, “Hyper Connect is in its most exciting phase currently, the last two years despite the pandemic has been very encouraging for us. We have added a host of new digital 1st clients, strengthened our expertise in growing and nurturing D2C clients and added senior resources in client services head, account planning lLead & human resources lead.
With Neh’s addition, I am even more confident to do some kickass work and take the agency to the next orbit of growth.
Sharing his thoughts on joining Hyper Connect Asia, Neh Rathi said, “I am excited to be ‘coming home’ to an agency that is already doing incredible digital 1st work for large brands and with new list of global brands added to the portfolio, I am excited to take the baton and scale the agency to newer heights.