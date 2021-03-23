IIFL Securities hires new CMO, aims to add 10 million customers in 3 years

Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, Retail, IIFL Securities commenting on the appointment said, “Manav works at the nexus of Digital Products, Technology and Marketing to help the company achieve its strategic business objectives. He would help us acquire over one crore customers over a period of three years and sustain our leadership position.” IIFL Securities is adding some key roles to its digital, sales and marketing teams to bolster its digital transformation.