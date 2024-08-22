Imperial Brands PLC appoints Priyali Kamath as president

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Priyali Kamath joined Imperial Brands PLC as president. Prior to this, she was working with Procter & Gamble for the past 25 years.
She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Kamath started her career at P&G as a human resources manager and subsequently took on various roles in different capacities.
As the brand director for feminine care, she spearheaded the marketing strategy for P&G's Whisper brand, creating a successful launch model for affordable protection. This initiative helped Whisper India achieve record market share and fostered category growth in both urban and rural areas.