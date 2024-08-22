By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Imperial Brands PLC appoints Priyali Kamath as president

Before this, Kamath was working with Procter & Gamble for the past 25 years.

Priyali Kamath joined Imperial Brands PLC as president. Prior to this, she was working with Procter & Gamble for the past 25 years.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Kamath started her career at P&G as a human resources manager and subsequently took on various roles in different capacities.

As the brand director for feminine care, she spearheaded the marketing strategy for P&G's Whisper brand, creating a successful launch model for affordable protection. This initiative helped Whisper India achieve record market share and fostered category growth in both urban and rural areas.

Imperial Brands