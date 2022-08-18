Impresario Global announces key appointments

With an assorted experience of over 16 years, Moyna Manku has worked as both a journalist and a development sector consultant. As a journalist, she began writing for the Indian Express in 2006 before shifting focus to the development sector through her work at magazines like Down To Earth and Business World. Following this, she focused solely on looking at the workings of not-for-profit organizations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at HT Media’s Mint. “I look forward to working with Impresario Global's young and vibrant team to amplify causes and generate community-driven action. Their approach and vision for changing the world are refreshingly different and innovative," said Manku