Impresario Global announces key appointments

Moyna Manku has been appointed as Group Director, Corporate Communications, and Prachi Sharma, Regional Director for Stakeholder Engagement.
Impresario Global (I.M), a Social Impact MarTech startup engaged in the business of cause marketing and communications has strengthened its leadership with the hiring of fresh talent. The company has recently appointed Moyna Manku as group director, corporate communications, and Prachi Sharma, regional director for stakeholder engagement (North & West) as part of the core team responsible for scaling the brand and its various services.
Founded by Anubhuti Sharma and backed by actor & philanthropist, Vivek Anand Oberoi, and India Accelerator, on the precepts of empowering social change through insightful data and community-driven action, I.M provides the right set of resources to different stakeholder groups to be champions of a social cause. Through creating, developing, designing, and disseminating content, I.M shapes common causes into high-impact interventions.
Speaking about the appointments, Anubhuti Sharma, founder & group CEO of I.M said, “With these new appointments, I.M is ramping efforts to build brand presence before the launch of its key product offerings this financial year. I am confident that both Prachi & Moyna will be able to add momentum to our growth story and drive revenue across verticals while building humanity with purpose.”
Prachi Sharma joins with a decade of strategic experience and was previously working with ICICI Pru as B2B Solutions & Alliances channel strategy manager. She says, “This unique concept has the power of product rigor and technology for social cause amplification. I am deeply encouraged to address the vacuum of this segment and be at the forefront of creating a ladder towards a better world.”
With an assorted experience of over 16 years, Moyna Manku has worked as both a journalist and a development sector consultant. As a journalist, she began writing for the Indian Express in 2006 before shifting focus to the development sector through her work at magazines like Down To Earth and Business World. Following this, she focused solely on looking at the workings of not-for-profit organizations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at HT Media’s Mint. “I look forward to working with Impresario Global's young and vibrant team to amplify causes and generate community-driven action. Their approach and vision for changing the world are refreshingly different and innovative," said Manku