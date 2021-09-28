Impresario Handmade Restaurants appoints Roshni Kavina as National Creative Head

The newly appointed national creative head - Impresario Handmade Restaurants, Roshni Kavina said, “The moment I spoke to Riyaaz I knew Impresario was the right fit for me. I wanted to focus on engagement ideas lead by great design and Impresario gives me the opportunity to do just that and a lot more. Being a total foodie - Social, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Mocha among others have been a part of my life pretty much since their launch, and it is an absolute pleasure getting to know what goes on behind-the-scenes of these iconic brands and teaming up to help them reach their absolute pinnacle of success. I am really excited to be here and be a part of team Impresario. I can’t wait to see all that we can achieve across brands.”