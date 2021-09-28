Impresario Handmade Restaurants appoints Roshni Kavina as National Creative Head

Kavina will lead creative activations and associations for all brands under the Impresario’s umbrella.
Impresario Handmade Restaurants, the leading food and experiences company in the country, announces the appointment of Roshni Kavina as National Creative Head. In a career spanning over 16 years in advertising, Kavina has been instrumental in building effective brands across categories and has extensively worked on creating film, online, print, and on-ground assets; from strategic stages to final executions. At Impresario, she will be responsible for leading creative brand development and brand building across Impresario brands including SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Souffle S’il Vous Plait, and several cloud kitchen brands like BOSS Burger, Hung-Li, Lucknowee, and Goodness To Go.
Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants said, "We are excited to welcome Roshni to Impresario. A new-age creative thinker equally adept at traditional and non-traditional media, Roshni is just the talent to lead the creative teams at Impresario. We are confident that she will use her expertise in design and storytelling in driving growth across the brand and deepening Impresario's connection with its customers."
The newly appointed national creative head - Impresario Handmade Restaurants, Roshni Kavina said, “The moment I spoke to Riyaaz I knew Impresario was the right fit for me. I wanted to focus on engagement ideas lead by great design and Impresario gives me the opportunity to do just that and a lot more. Being a total foodie - Social, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Mocha among others have been a part of my life pretty much since their launch, and it is an absolute pleasure getting to know what goes on behind-the-scenes of these iconic brands and teaming up to help them reach their absolute pinnacle of success. I am really excited to be here and be a part of team Impresario. I can’t wait to see all that we can achieve across brands.”
Prior to this appointment, Roshni was the executive creative director at Publicis Ambience wherein in a span of 6 years she created a team that specialised in design. They provided advertising solutions across film, print, online and on-ground activation to brands like Lakme, Enamor, Brand Factory, Irasva Jewellery, Havmor ice cream, The Body Shop, Ferrero Rocher and many more. She has also been an integral part of developing and co-designing the new Publicis Mumbai office by partnering with the team of architects assigned for the job.
Roshni's work has gotten her many accolades such as Cannes, One Show, Adfest, Abby, Goa Fest, Outdoor Awards, Effie, to name a few. Her ability to craft compelling narratives is evident in her body of work on brands like Lakmé, Elle18, Burberry (India Launch), Enamor, Vaseline, Marico (Nihar Shanti Amla, Parachute Therapie, Nihar Naturals), Brand Factory, Skôda, Cox and Kings Travels among others.
She has also been associated with BBH India and Saatchi & Saatchi in past stints. Roshni started her own art studio in 2013 called The Nextdoor Artist where she worked on designing and making bespoke wooden furniture collections, collaborated with artists for installation art and wall art creation, created a collection of kids wear t-shirt designs with the theme of robots, among others. As the National Creative Head for Impresario, Roshni will oversee all daily communications and engagements along with launches and will work closely with the respective teams in developing and streamlining all brands further across Impresario towards further consumer love and growth.