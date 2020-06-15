INDIA TV GM & Marketing Head Pradeep Khatri moves on to launch his own edu-tech startup

With an experience of around 16 years in the media industry , Pradeep has worked with renowned media groups in the past. He started his carer with The Times Of India as AM, B2B Activation (2004-2008).He then moved on to work with Aaj Tak as asst. manager, marketing (Mar 2008 - Aug 2009). After working with Aaj Tak for around 2 years, Praddep moved on to join ZEE News UP/Uttarakhand as manager and head marketing (Jan 2010 June 2011). Pradeep then re-joined Aaj Tak as manger marketing and worked for around 10 months to join INDIA TV, the longest stint of his career.