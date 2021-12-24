IndiGo appoints Neetan Chopra as Chief Digital and Information Officer

Ronojoy Dutta, whole-time director & chief executive officer, IndiGo, said, “With IT, Technology and Digital becoming more and more strategic to the company, and the fact that there will be enormous focus in terms of innovation and driving digitalization, we decided to combine the two organizations under a common leadership of a “Chief Digital & Information Officer”. We are so pleased that Neetan Chopra has chosen to come on board with us. His extensive airline experience in technology and digital disruption will be immensely helpful as we chart IndiGo’s future”.