Infectious Advertising appoints Vinu V Krishna as Creative Head

Infectious Advertising, an integrated independent agency has roped in Vinu V Krishna as creative head with immediate effect. Before this Vinu was the creative director at Nicheminds, Bengaluru.
Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, director & co-founder, Infectious Advertising commented, "The hiring of Vinu would easily be one of the most long-drawn recruitments in the history of advertising. We interviewed him in a pub in Bangalore in 2018 and told him we liked him, and he joined Infectious in 2021! (Note to self: No more job interviews in pubs! 😊). But as they say - it's better late than never. It took a pandemic and WFH to finally get a top Bangalore writer to join us. Vinu is a fine writer, a total charmer and a bonafide rockstar (he plays the drums). I'm sure he will rock it here at Infectious."
Vinu V Krishna, creative head, Infectious Advertising added, "Infectious has a legacy of doing cutting-edge work in the digital space since its inception. And the culture nurtured by Ramanuj and Nisha is conducive to do clutter-breaking work. Infectious is a place where creativity, technology and data all come together to solve real business problems."
With over 15 years of experience as a copywriter, Vinu has worked extensively on print and digital for brands like The Week, Federal Bank, Google, Yahoo!, Manorama Group and GMR, just to name a few. He has worked with leading ad agencies like JWT, DDB and 1pointsize and has won major awards at AdStars and Big Bang Awards - Bangalore Advertising Club.