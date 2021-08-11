Infectious Advertising appoints Vinu V Krishna as Creative Head

Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, director & co-founder, Infectious Advertising commented, "The hiring of Vinu would easily be one of the most long-drawn recruitments in the history of advertising. We interviewed him in a pub in Bangalore in 2018 and told him we liked him, and he joined Infectious in 2021! (Note to self: No more job interviews in pubs! 😊). But as they say - it's better late than never. It took a pandemic and WFH to finally get a top Bangalore writer to join us. Vinu is a fine writer, a total charmer and a bonafide rockstar (he plays the drums). I'm sure he will rock it here at Infectious."