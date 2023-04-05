InMobi appoints Aditya Varadarajan as Regional Head for Microsoft Advertising business in India and SEA

InMobi, a leading provider of content, marketing, and monetization technologies that help businesses fuel growth, has appointed Aditya Varadarajan as the regional head for its newly expanded partnership with Microsoft Advertising in India and Southeast Asia. In this role, Aditya will aim to beef up in-market presence and deepen relationships with strategic and enterprise clients and help brands and agencies maximize impact from the multitude of Microsoft Advertising products and solutions. Aditya will be based out of Singapore and will be expanding the regional sales team across key markets such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.