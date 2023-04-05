InMobi appoints Aditya Varadarajan as Regional Head for Microsoft Advertising business in India and SEA

Previously, he was working as Head Of Account Management.
InMobi, a leading provider of content, marketing, and monetization technologies that help businesses fuel growth, has appointed Aditya Varadarajan as the regional head for its newly expanded partnership with Microsoft Advertising in India and Southeast Asia. In this role, Aditya will aim to beef up in-market presence and deepen relationships with strategic and enterprise clients and help brands and agencies maximize impact from the multitude of Microsoft Advertising products and solutions. Aditya will be based out of Singapore and will be expanding the regional sales team across key markets such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.
Aditya leads the Microsoft Advertising business across India and Southeast Asia at InMobi and helps brands maximize impact from the multitude of Microsoft Advertising products and solutions. He has over 10 years of experience in handling account management, digital marketing, affiliate marketing, and data analysis.
“India and Southeast Asia are among the focus markets with great growth potential for InMobi and Microsoft Advertising. With the evolution of Microsoft Advertising products, I am happy to welcome Aditya as the regional head and look forward to enabling the advertising ecosystem across Southeast Asia,” shared Rohit Dosi, Vice President and GM, Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi.
Before InMobi he worked with brands like Google, WalkingTree, and Madhura Agro and specializes in performance and brand marketing. Aditya and his team will be responsible for sales, account management, client servicing, and billing across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.