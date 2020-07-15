InMobi appoints Jayesh Ullattil as General Manager for India

Jayesh will be responsible for growing the mobile advertising and marketing business for InMobi across its portfolio of products.
InMobi, the world's leading marketing cloud, announced the appointment of Jayesh Ullattil as vice president and general manager for India. Jayesh will be a part of the Asia Pacific leadership team led by Vasuta Agarwal and will be based out of Bengaluru.
Jayesh will be responsible for growing the mobile advertising and marketing business for InMobi across its portfolio of products, including programmatic and performance businesses, and data and online research platforms.
Vasuta Agarwal, managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, said, "We are glad to welcome Jayesh onboard the InMobi leadership team in Asia Pacific. These are crucial times for brands and marketers across the globe who are looking to transform their business and marketing digitally. Under Jayesh's leadership, InMobi will continue to enable marketers and advertisers in India as they increasingly rely on and invest in mobile to drive real connections with their consumers."
In his two decades of industry experience, Jayesh has worked with leading consumer brands that include Perfetti Van Melle, Nokia, Henkel, Blackberry and more recently, BCCL and Hotstar. Prior to joining InMobi, Jayesh was Vice-President of Sales in Hotstar and instrumental in building strategic partnerships with leading telecom, OEM, consumer durables and media brands.
"InMobi has seen strong growth in India over the past few years and we are looking to double down on this. Jayesh's strong and varied experience across different industries and in both offline and online media will help us provide marketers the guidance and outcomes they desire in an ever-changing and evolving Indian digital landscape," added Vasuta Agarwal.
"India is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing mobile markets across the globe and this is an opportunity to have an immediate and large impact on the future of the AdTech industry. I am looking forward to expanding the business and growing market share and mindshare for InMobi in India," shared Jayesh Ullattil. He is a graduate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Bio-Medical Engineering and holds a post-graduation in management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. Overall, Jayesh has 20 years of experience across diverse industries spanning FMCG, Technology, Media & Entertainment and Digital/ OTT Media.
The InMobi Marketing Cloud (IMC) delivers a unified solution for CMOs and their organization to understand, identify, acquire and engage consumers through its mobile market research – Pulse, and media platforms – Audiences, DSP and Exchange. The InMobi Marketing Cloud is a part of the holding company InMobi Group which also comprises of consumer platforms Glance and Roposo, and intelligence platform TruFactor.