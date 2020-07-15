InMobi appoints Jayesh Ullattil as General Manager for India

"India is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing mobile markets across the globe and this is an opportunity to have an immediate and large impact on the future of the AdTech industry. I am looking forward to expanding the business and growing market share and mindshare for InMobi in India," shared Jayesh Ullattil. He is a graduate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Bio-Medical Engineering and holds a post-graduation in management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. Overall, Jayesh has 20 years of experience across diverse industries spanning FMCG, Technology, Media & Entertainment and Digital/ OTT Media.