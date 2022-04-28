InMobi expands its regional leadership team in Asia Pacific

Vasuta Agarwal, who was earlier MD of APAC, will take over as SVP and GM of Consumer Platform Advertising.
InMobi, a leading provider of content, marketing, and monetization technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced the expansion of its regional leadership team in Asia Pacific to double down on the growth of its advertising business in the region. The move is aimed at spearheading ad-based monetization of its owned-and-operated and third-party properties through the InMobi Advertising Platform.
Over the past few years, InMobi has built uniquely immersive content and commerce experiences through its owned and operated consumer properties including the world’s leading lock screen platform – Glance, which is changing the way people consume, shop, and game. Glance currently boasts of over 200 million daily active users across its lock screen and other properties including Roposo and Gambit in India and Southeast Asia. Brands like UpGrad, Intel, Swiggy, and Skoda have been early adopters in driving home the advantage through Glance’s pathbreaking, unique experiences to create clutter-breaking content and drive real connections with their customers.
As part of the expansion, Vasuta Agarwal, who was earlier managing director of APAC, will take over as SVP and GM of Consumer Platform Advertising at InMobi. In this role, Vasuta will globally lead the monetization for all of InMobi’s owned and operated consumer platforms. She will define the ad monetization strategy, own the product development, and drive the go-to-market strategy leveraging the existing capabilities of the InMobi Advertising Platform and business. “I am excited about this new adventure as we look to push the boundaries with truly first-of-its-kind experiences across connected devices,” shared Vasuta. “This is an opportunity to extend my decade-long experience and expertise in the adtech industry and across diverse markets across the globe, to develop and scale advertising on InMobi’s fast-growing consumer platforms.”
Rishi Bedi, earlier VP and GM, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea, will now lead the regional mandate as Managing Director for Asia Pacific, taking responsibility for InMobi’s offices across Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and ANZ. “Asia Pacific is one of the most vibrant, thriving, and rapidly evolving adtech markets and we are keen on delivering the best of innovation to brands, publishers, and consumers alike. And we will continue to invest in people, products, and partnerships to make this possible with the InMobi Advertising Platform.”
The leadership team expansion also sees Richard O’Sullivan, currently VP and GM of ANZ, taking up the expanded charter as VP, Agency Partnerships across APAC, in addition to his current role. As the central point of contact in APAC for Agencies, Richard will be responsible for deeper levels of engagement at the regional level and generalizing the success currently experienced at local levels. Additionally, Rajesh Pantina will take up the expanded B2B marketing charter for InMobi’s Advertising Platform and Solutions across the consumer and third-party properties in Asia Pacific.
“Vasuta, Rishi, Richard, and Rajesh have been longstanding members of the InMobi leadership team in APAC, previously holding several key positions and handling multiple businesses and regional growth charters. At InMobi, we constantly recognize leaders from within and empower them with new opportunities to grow and thrive. With these changes, we are well positioned and ready to embrace the significant growth potential that our technology leadership, deep in-market expertise, and unique culture have to offer,” said Abhay Singhal, co-founder, InMobi group, and CEO, InMobi Advertising Platform.