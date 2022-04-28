InMobi expands its regional leadership team in Asia Pacific

As part of the expansion, Vasuta Agarwal, who was earlier managing director of APAC, will take over as SVP and GM of Consumer Platform Advertising at InMobi. In this role, Vasuta will globally lead the monetization for all of InMobi’s owned and operated consumer platforms. She will define the ad monetization strategy, own the product development, and drive the go-to-market strategy leveraging the existing capabilities of the InMobi Advertising Platform and business. “I am excited about this new adventure as we look to push the boundaries with truly first-of-its-kind experiences across connected devices,” shared Vasuta. “This is an opportunity to extend my decade-long experience and expertise in the adtech industry and across diverse markets across the globe, to develop and scale advertising on InMobi’s fast-growing consumer platforms.”