Inspira Enterprise onboards Arvind Lakshmiratan as chief marketing officer

Arvind’s core area of expertise includes B2B marketing and building strong technology brands across geographies. He has been establishing and leading high-impact marketing teams across the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India. Prior to joining Inspira, Arvind served as the vice president and head of marketing services at Mphasis, where he led global marketing and shared services initiatives. Before that, he was the global marketing director for the Digital Foundation Business at HCL Technologies, responsible for building and managing the digital infrastructure for global clients. Additionally, Arvind headed the marketing team at Capgemini as director and marketing stream lead. His extensive career also includes leadership roles at Wipro, Sify, and other prominent organisations.