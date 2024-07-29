Inspira Enterprise onboards Arvind Lakshmiratan as chief marketing officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to joining Inspira, Arvind served as the vice president and head of marketing services at Mphasis.
Inspira Enterprise, a global cybersecurity services organisation announces the appointment of Arvind Lakshmiratan as chief marketing officer. With over two decades of experience in IT marketing, Arvind is set to lead the marketing function at Inspira reporting to Chetan Jain, managing director, Inspira Enterprise. Based in Bangalore, Arvind will focus on strategic marketing where he will build and grow the organisation’s cybersecurity business across global markets – the US, India & the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
Arvind’s core area of expertise includes B2B marketing and building strong technology brands across geographies. He has been establishing and leading high-impact marketing teams across the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India. Prior to joining Inspira, Arvind served as the vice president and head of marketing services at Mphasis, where he led global marketing and shared services initiatives. Before that, he was the global marketing director for the Digital Foundation Business at HCL Technologies, responsible for building and managing the digital infrastructure for global clients. Additionally, Arvind headed the marketing team at Capgemini as director and marketing stream lead. His extensive career also includes leadership roles at Wipro, Sify, and other prominent organisations.
“I am delighted to welcome Arvind Lakshmiratan as Inspira Enterprise’s CMO,” said Chetan Jain, managing director, Inspira Enterprise. “He has proven to be an accomplished leader having led high-performance marketing teams in large organisations. Arvind will be an integral part of our management team as we continue to strengthen our leadership in the cybersecurity services domain globally and help customers defend their digital assets.”
Arvind has also been recognised among the “Most Influential Marketing Leaders in 2022’ and ‘100 Most Innovative Marketing Leaders in 2019’.
Commenting on his appointment, Arvind Lakshmiratan, CMO, of Inspira Enterprise, said, “I am excited to join the talented team at Inspira Enterprise, an organisation known for its commitment to innovation and excellence in the cybersecurity services space. I look forward to working with the leadership team, to enhance our value proposition as we help our customers stay a step ahead of cyber threats.”