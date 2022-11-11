iThrive appoints Prasad Gade as the Head of Marketing

Prasad will be accountable for handling overall marketing strategies and brand positioning along with sustainable growth and advanced marketing innovations.
iThrive, a health and wellness startup, has announced the appointment of Prasad Gade as the Head of Marketing to strengthen its leadership team. At the company’s helm, Prasad will be accountable for handling overall marketing strategies and brand positioning along with sustainable growth and advanced marketing innovations.
He comes with the experience of over 7 years and has worked with numerous startups in the past, along with co-founding two, and has been a catalyst for the accelerated growth of all firms. Prasad has successfully built and scaled the business of many companies like AmbiTech Healthcare, Study IQ Education, Xoomclass, and Cre8Gre8. Marketing automation and growth hacks play a crucial role in Prasad’s methods, along with ideas of marketing followed by performance marketing.
He further contributes to the Indian startup ecosystem by creating YouTube videos and sharing amazing content about emerging ventures.
Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and founder, iThrive, said, “When we hired Prasad, I gave him a simple task which was to make iThrive a household name to the point of this catchphrase ‘Health bole to iThrive’ becoming part of everyone’s vocabulary. Not only does he have to drive all our marketing efforts in that direction, but he also has the huge responsibility of bringing our small, highly creative, yet disparate team of writers, designers, and social media executives together and streamlining all our marketing processes in line with our culture. It’s not an easy job, and I wish him all the best on the road ahead, and I am looking forward to his growth and success.”
Prasad Gade, head of marketing, iThrive, said, “I aspire to share the niche knowledge of functional nutrition with the masses by associating with iThrive. I believe that disease is not a life-long sentence, and with care, one can reverse any ailment and live their best life. My goal is to make iThrive a household name and a one stop solution for people looking for any information related to Health.”