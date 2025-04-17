Jayanth Kumar joins SocioClout as Managing Partner

SocioClout announced the appointment of Jayanth Kumar as managing partner. Kumar brings a wealth of experience to SocioClout, having previously served as senior director, India, at DoubleVerify. During his tenure, Kumar played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth and establishing its presence in the Indian market.

Founded by Bitesh Singh, SocioClout is an influencer marketing agency with a network of over 100 exclusive creators. The agency has managed over 10,000 campaigns for Indian and global brands.

“I am incredibly excited to embark on this entrepreneurial journey with SocioClout,” said Jayanth Kumar. “The influencer marketing landscape in India is brimming with potential, and SocioClout is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth. I am impressed by Bitesh’s vision and the agency’s track record of delivering exceptional campaigns. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive innovation, expand our service offerings, and further elevate SocioClout’s position as a market leader.”

Bitesh Singh, founder of SocioClout, expressed his enthusiasm about Jayanth Kumar joining the team. “We are thrilled to welcome JK to SocioClout. His extensive experience in the digital advertising industry, combined with his strategic insights, will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and expanding our footprint. We are confident that his leadership will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients and further solidify our position as a leading integrated media agency.”

Adding to the positive sentiment, Abhilash Singh, chief revenue officer (CRO) of SocioClout, commented, “We are delighted to have Jayanth Kumar join us as Managing Partner. His proven track record in scaling businesses and deep understanding of the digital landscape will be a tremendous asset to our revenue growth objectives. We believe his strategic vision will perfectly complement our existing strengths and help us unlock new opportunities in the market.”