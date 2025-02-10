JioStar names Chandan Das as AD of Digital & TV Revenue Generation- South

JioStar names Chandan Das as associate director (AD) of digital and TV revenue generation - South. He previously worked at Disney Star as the region head for the South.

Das took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

In his new role, he will lead digital and TV revenue at JioStar, driving monetisation of key assets like BigBoss, Star Parivar Awards, Digital IPs, World TV premiers along with OTT platform and TV channels regular inventories across all markets of the nation.

Das has also worked with organisations like Info Edge India, Bharti Axa Life Insurance, and HT Media.