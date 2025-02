JioStar names Yojana Phadnis as creative strategy manager. Prior to this role, Phadnis served as the marketing manager at JioCinema.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Phadnis comes with over a decade of experience in marketing and communications, specialising in the media and entertainment industry. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Tellychakkar.com, Viacom18 Media, Eros International Media, Perfect Relations, and more.