Johnson Controls Hitachi appoints Sanjay Sudhakaran as MD, India & South Asia region

Gurmeet Singh, chairman and managing director of JCH India has announced his intention to leave JCH to pursue other interests. Gurmeet is a renowned figure in the HVAC sector in India. In his second stint with JCH India (JCH-IN), he was appointed senior vice president in 2014. From 2001 to 2012, he worked for Hitachi in various roles in Sales, Marketing, and General Management. As the Head of the India Business Unit since 2017, Gurmeet Singh has been instrumental in company's significant growth under his dedicated leadership and earned coveted Chairman's Award for JCH-IN in 2018. “I wish Sanjay Sudhakaran every success,” said Gurmeet Singh.