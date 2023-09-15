Jupiter ropes in Swiggy's Anuj Rathi as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

In a statement, Jitendra Gupta, founder and CEO of Jupiter said, “On behalf of team Jupiter, I would like to extend our warmest welcome to Anuj. Having someone of Anuj’s pedigree, experience and track record will be an invaluable asset to Jupiter as we continue to double down on our mission of enabling financial wellness for millions of Indians. We felt that Anuj is the most suited leader to play an important role for Jupiter’s next phase of growth. I am personally very excited to welcome him to Jupiter Money.