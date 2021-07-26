Kaapi Machines elevates Abhinav Mathur as CEO and Managing Director

Leading the company since the past 4 years,he has now come on board as a shareholder and an investor.
Kaapi Machines, India’s leading coffee equipment and consulting brand, has elevated Abhinav Mathur as the CEO and Managing Director. Mr. Mathur, who has been leading the company for the past 4 years, has now also come on board as a shareholder and investor into the venture. His new set of responsibilities will entail supervising the company’s management team, building new strategic local and international partnerships, and driving the organization towards sustainable growth and profitability.
A true visionary in the coffee industry, Abhinav, over the years, elevated the company from a pure play equipment supplier to a full-service coffee consulting, innovation and community-leading organization. During his leadership, the company launched several new-age coffee equipment in India such as Ripple Maker, PuqPress, Brood Nitro-Coffee and La Marzocco Modbar, with the purpose of elevating the coffee brewing and consumption experience. The brand is also providing consulting, training and other services to top coffee businesses like McCafe, Starbucks, Slay Coffee, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, Araku Coffee and many more.
In the vast career spanning 15+ years, Abhinav has performed various roles in the product, marketing, key account management, operations and sales & distribution, working in diverse sectors including Consumer Durables and FMCG. He started his career with Wipro Lighting as an Area Manager and then moved to Philips, setting up a new Trade Marketing function with a focus towards Modern Retail. He worked for Stanley Black & Decker, setting up its modern retail, e-commerce and consumer business before moving to Indulge Beverages, a start-up into the coffee capsule space. Prior to his stint at Kaapi Machines, Abhinav was the Vice President at Stovekraft in Bangalore where he oversaw product, marketing, modern retail, and e-commerce functions for the company.
Commencing his new role as a CEO and managing director, Abhinav Mathur states, “In India, coffee is no longer just a phenomenon or a marketplace that is satisfied with instant coffee. With the advent of café-chains, an interesting new set of consumers have forayed into the scene who are experimental and inquisitive to know all about beans and brews. This demand has been rather gratifying because this saw the emergence of a new breed of coffee entrepreneurs whose motive is to bring to the consumers the perfect final cup of coffee. I have been a relatively new entrant into this industry but am now seeing it evolve day by day. In my new role, I look forward to diversifying the outreach, collaborating with the right partners, innovating experiences and strengthening Kaapi Machines’ growth trajectory, which will hopefully help create a lot of new, innovative coffee ventures in the near future!”