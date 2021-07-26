Kaapi Machines elevates Abhinav Mathur as CEO and Managing Director

Commencing his new role as a CEO and managing director, Abhinav Mathur states, “In India, coffee is no longer just a phenomenon or a marketplace that is satisfied with instant coffee. With the advent of café-chains, an interesting new set of consumers have forayed into the scene who are experimental and inquisitive to know all about beans and brews. This demand has been rather gratifying because this saw the emergence of a new breed of coffee entrepreneurs whose motive is to bring to the consumers the perfect final cup of coffee. I have been a relatively new entrant into this industry but am now seeing it evolve day by day. In my new role, I look forward to diversifying the outreach, collaborating with the right partners, innovating experiences and strengthening Kaapi Machines’ growth trajectory, which will hopefully help create a lot of new, innovative coffee ventures in the near future!”