Kaevan Umrigar joins Rediffusion as Executive Creative Director

In a career spanning more than two decades, Kaevan Umrigar has been both a writer and a filmmaker, and has worked with advertising agencies like Contract, Everest and Dentsu Aegis on brands such as Cadbury, Hidesign, IFB, BPL, Business Standard, Indian Navy and Fair & Lovely. His campaign for the launch of Cadbury Milk Treat won the inaugural Grand Effie in 2001, and his work has also been featured in Lurzer’s International Archive.