KidZania India appoints Vikita Chaudhary as Head of Marketing

KidZania has appointed Vikita Chaudhary as the new head of marketing for its India operations. She brings over 14 years of experience in marketing and communications. In her new role, Chaudhary will lead the brand’s marketing strategy and consumer engagement across the country.

In her new position, Chaudhary will be in charge of crafting brand narratives, integrating insights-driven campaigns across digital and traditional platforms. She brings with her a rich portfolio, having worked with dynamic brands such as Timezone Entertainment, Carnival Cinemas, Fitternity, and Mad Over Donuts.

Speaking on her appointment, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, chief business officer, KidZania India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vikita Chaudhary as the head of marketing. Her deep understanding of consumer behavior, coupled with her creativity and insight-led approach, makes her a strong addition to our leadership team. Vikita’s passion for storytelling and brand building aligns perfectly with KidZania’s mission to deliver meaningful, memorable experiences for families across the country.”

Excited about her new role, Vikita Chaudhary, head of marketing, KidZania India shared, “It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of a brand that is redefining experiential learning for children in such a powerful way. KidZania’s commitment to purposeful, immersive experiences deeply resonates with my own passion for storytelling and consumer engagement. I look forward to driving meaningful connections with our audience and contributing to the brand’s continued growth in this dynamic and evolving landscape.”