Kotak Mahindra Bank ropes in Rohit Bhasin as CMO

Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “Rohit joins us at a pivotal time in our journey as a customer centric, digital-first bank, underpinned by three pillars of customer, technology and talent. We are happy to have him join our vibrant Kotak leadership team and take on the responsibility of driving a purpose-driven brand strategy that will embrace our values yet adapt to newer times.”