Kumar Siddharath joins Madison Media to lead MATES

With over 14 years of experience, Siddharath joins Madison Media with a multi-faceted understanding of Content Marketing, Partnership & Strategic Alliances with a sharp focus on Client Servicing and Business Development. He has worked with companies like Endemol, UTV, Viacom 18, Reliance Broadcast Network, Optimystix Entertainment, and other productions houses where he has produced big shows including Roadies and created AFPs for brands like HUL, Hero, Idea and Woodland amongst other brands. Apart from production houses, his exposure ranges from sectors like Broadcast (TV + Radio), to Films, to OTT, to Print and Events. He was also Director Brand Solutions at Omnicom Media Group. Prior to joining Madison, he set up his own eSport and gaming company Oreka eSports. With a creative first and brand solution driven approach to all product requirements, he is able to bring a fresh perspective on the how, where and when aspects of acquiring and retaining new audiences for brands. He has also worked on brands like Daimler, Ford, HP Laptop and Hike over the years.