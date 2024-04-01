Kunal Joshi is Enormous’ new chief strategy officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was the global strategy director for Unilever at Lowe Lintas before this move.
Enormous has appointed Kunal Joshi as its new chief strategy officer. An independent agency, it won the Grand EFFIE for Jaquar’s campaign earlier this year.
Joshi joins the agency after a long innings at Lowe. A veteran in the industry with over 25 years of experience, he has worked in Mumbai, Dubai, Istanbul, and Singapore, and has worked on brands such as Unilever, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Etisalat, Flipkart and Swiggy.
He worked as a global strategy planning director on Unilever's Dirt is Good Laundry portfolio helping make it Unilever's largest brand globally.
“Enormous shows remarkable agility and resilience that makes them perfectly suited to current business and marketing environments. Enormous is one of the most pedigreed Indian independent agencies with a proven track record and an enviable body of work making it a perfect place to continue growing brands and businesses in the new marketing reality,” says Joshi on the move.
“With Ashish Khazanchi at the helm, it also presents a great opportunity for me as a strategist to collaborate with one of India's best creative leaders," he adds.
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner Enormous said, “We have been building an agency that the biggest businesses in the country will trust their brands with. We want to be a place that creates market-moving solutions for the biggest in business."
"Kunal, with his absolutely stellar reputation and an enviable track record, ups the game for us and all our clients. His experience on Unilever and Tata Motors makes him bring a deep knowledge of markets that we're looking to leverage for our work.