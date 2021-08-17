Lambda Test appoints Alloysius Gideon as Head of Marketing

LambdaTest, a testing cloud platform company has recently appointed Alloysius Gideon as Head of Marketing. He joins the company from Locus.sh, a technology based supply chain platform, where he was the head of marketing for around 9 months. Alloysius Gideon is a senior technology marketer with over 18 years of experience driving strategic marketing across geographies and industries with a track record of improving revenue gains, amplifying brands and building mind share among decision makers, influencers and thought leaders.