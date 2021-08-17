Lambda Test appoints Alloysius Gideon as Head of Marketing

He joins the company from Locus.sh, a technology based supply chain platform, where he was the head of marketing for around 9 months.
LambdaTest, a testing cloud platform company has recently appointed Alloysius Gideon as Head of Marketing. He joins the company from Locus.sh, a technology based supply chain platform, where he was the head of marketing for around 9 months. Alloysius Gideon is a senior technology marketer with over 18 years of experience driving strategic marketing across geographies and industries with a track record of improving revenue gains, amplifying brands and building mind share among decision makers, influencers and thought leaders.
In the past, Alloysius has worked with Unbxd Inc. as senior marketing manager, Akamai Technologies at different roles for more than 10 years, Microsoft as senior sales executive for around a year and AOL as customer service consultant.