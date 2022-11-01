Laqshya Media elevates Shalini Sankar as National Head - Business Development

Sankar has been with Laqshya Media Group for over five years now.
Laqshya Media Group has elevated Shalini Sankar as the National Head - Business Development. Prior to this Sankar was Senior Vice President.
Taking to LinkedIn to share this update, Sankar posted, "I would like to thank the leadership team at Laqshya Group for this amazing opportunity. Thanks a lot to all my clients, the #linkedIn connects, my friends, my family and my own "never give up attitude" which helped me reach this stage..."