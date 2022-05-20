LenDenClub appoints Mudit Agarwal as Chief Business Officer - New Business Initiatives

Speaking on the appointment, Bhavin Patel, co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub, said, “This financial year, we aspire to achieve exponential growth. $1 Billion in Loan disbursals is what we are targeting, and my firm belief is that we need a strong leadership team to achieve this and set up a base for the next 10X growth. I am delighted to have Mudit on our leadership team. He has demonstrated a strong track record of scaling fast-growing companies to become industry leaders. He shares a deep passion for our mission, and I feel that he is the right fit to make an impact in aiding LenDenClub's growth trajectory and achieving immediate and future growth targets. I wish Mudit all the very best in his endeavour to establish new lines of business and a long, fruitful and mutually beneficial stint with us.”

LenDenClub is a uniquely well-positioned organisation that seeks to meet needs that other financial institutions have failed to provide.