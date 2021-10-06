Lionsgate South Asia appoints Gayathiri Guliani as VP, Licensing and Content Partnerships

A trail blazer in opening new markets that changed and boosted the overall economics for the Indian film industry by foraying into markets like China, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong. She is a regular representative in the most coveted world festivals like Cannes, Berlinale, AFM for over a decade. Prior to joining Lionsgate India, she was Director, International Business and Revenues with Sony Pictures, India. Gayathiri is a key opinion leader in various forums like FICCI and a recipient of the youngest achiever award for international distribution.