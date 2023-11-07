L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Debanjan Basak as Executive Creative Director

Prior to joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Debanjan was with Havas India as a group creative director.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Debanjan Basak as its executive creative director. He will be based in Gurugram and report to Rohit Malkani, Jt. national creative director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
With over 15 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Debanjan brings with him a wealth of expertise across brand building, copywriting, storytelling and digital marketing. Prior to joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Debanjan was with Havas India as a group creative director. His earlier stints include Contract Advertising, Dentsu Creative, and Percept.
Debanjan has developed communication for brands such as Ikea, Netflix, Bata, Carlsberg, Reckitt, Amul Innerwear, Platinum Guild International, Hindustan Times, Maruti Suzuki, Shell Lubricants, Westside, Toyota, and more. His other notable achievements include campaigns featured in Lürzer's Archive and Kyoorius Elephants.
Commenting on Debanjan’s appointment, Rohit, said, “Good things come to those who wait, and I am certainly hoping the adage proves true with Debanjan (Debu). His hire comes after a long hiatus, and we are excited to have him on board. Debu belongs to a rare tribe of young creative leaders who combine new-age thinking with technology and culture. His passion for crafting and polishing communication across mediums is commendable. He garnishes all of this with a lop-sided grin and humaneness that is endearing. We can’t wait for him to add muscle to an already buoyant Delhi office.”
Debanjan, added, “I am very excited for the opportunity. Both Rohit and Hindol are great individuals who have done some pathbreaking work. I really look forward to working with them. Moreover, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has been doing some stellar work across categories and winning awards at the same time. Its continued focus on creating meaningful and relevant work for clients is something I want to build on. I have always believed that advertising is nothing but a conversation which the brand has with consumers. If you make the conversation interesting, consumers will listen to you. After all, nobody wants to be part of a boring conversation.”