L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Debanjan Basak as Executive Creative Director

Debanjan, added, “I am very excited for the opportunity. Both Rohit and Hindol are great individuals who have done some pathbreaking work. I really look forward to working with them. Moreover, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has been doing some stellar work across categories and winning awards at the same time. Its continued focus on creating meaningful and relevant work for clients is something I want to build on. I have always believed that advertising is nothing but a conversation which the brand has with consumers. If you make the conversation interesting, consumers will listen to you. After all, nobody wants to be part of a boring conversation.”