Aniket Basu has been appointed as chief digital officer (CDO) of L'Oréal's consumer products division. Before this, Basu served as digital media lead for South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa at L'Oréal.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Basu is a digital marketing expert with over a decade of experience. He has previously worked with organisations like Wavemaker and Essence.