L'Oréal appoints Sujay Ray as Head Digital Marketing

L'Oréal has recently appointed Sujay Ray as head of digital marketing. He joins the cosmetics company from Mindshare, where he worked for more than 3 years as Category Lead - Deodorant & Oral (Team Unilever). A Digital native with 15 years of professional experience in digital marketing, brand & media strategy, and e-commerce. Over the years he has worked across multiple industries; (FMCG, Media, and Telecom) and have scaled businesses and managed P&L.