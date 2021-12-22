L'Oréal appoints Sujay Ray as Head Digital Marketing

Prior to this, he was with Mindshare as category lead.
L'Oréal has recently appointed Sujay Ray as head of digital marketing. He joins the cosmetics company from Mindshare, where he worked for more than 3 years as Category Lead - Deodorant & Oral (Team Unilever). A Digital native with 15 years of professional experience in digital marketing, brand & media strategy, and e-commerce. Over the years he has worked across multiple industries; (FMCG, Media, and Telecom) and have scaled businesses and managed P&L.
His previous stints include as head connections - media & digital at ABInBev, head – digital marketing & CRM - Star Sports at Star India, brand manager - Airtel Money & Airtel Digital TV at Bharti Airtel and product & marketing Manager at Times Internet.