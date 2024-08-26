Madison World appoints Rohin Desai as chief client officer- media buying

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Before this, Desai held the position of head of revenue and sales strategy.
Madison World has named Rohin Desai as the chief client officer for media buying. Prior to this, Desai held the position of head of revenue and sales strategy.
Desai has worked for several well-known companies in the media and advertising industry, including Lintas Media Group, Godrej, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Wavemaker India.
He has over 20 years of experience in media planning, advertising, and trading, with a focus on building strong relationships with partners to help clients achieve business growth.
Desai is skilled in managing investments, revenue management, and marketing communications, and has expertise in various industries such as FMCG, Telecom, E-Commerce, BFSI, Auto, and Retail.