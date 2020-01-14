Mars Wrigley India appoints Kalpesh Parmar as General Manager

Mars Wrigley has announced that Kalpesh Parmar has been appointed General Manager for India with effect from January 9. Kalpesh will be based in the Gurgaon office and will become a member of Mars Wrigley’s Global Emerging Markets Leadership Team.
Kalpesh succeeds Andrew Leakey, who has moved to Australia as General Manager.
An alumnus of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Kalpesh is a seasoned business leader with 21 years of experience in consumer industry spanning across South Korea, Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, Nigeria and India, with specific focus on business development, brand building, route to market, e-commerce and capability building.
Kalpesh has been associated with Unilever for the past 12 years and was most recently designated as the CEO for South Korea, Pacific Islands and Mongolia, and he also managed the Ice Cream business in Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Prior to this, he was designated as the Global Customer Collaboration Director based out of Singapore. He was the member of Global Customer Development team and was responsible for managing 30 customer insight and innovation centers across the Globe. He was driving the joint business planning process for developed and emerging markets for Top 40 markets. At Unilever Nigeria, he was leading the Shopper & Customer Marketing agenda, supporting customer marketing and modern trade development for Sub Saharan Africa. Kalpesh has also worked with Gillette and Marico in India prior to Unilever.