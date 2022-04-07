M&C Saatchi Indonesia onboards Kunal Sinha as Group Chief Strategy Officer

To this, Anish Daryani, founder & president director of M&C Saatchi Indonesia, added, “I’ve been an admirer of Kunal’s work since I was an account executive back in Ogilvy, about two decades ago. Having built M&C Saatchi Indonesia as the fastest growing agency in the country, we’re set to establish ourselves as one of the most effective agencies in the world. As we build our integrated business model, we believe that Kunal will bring in his wealth of experience to strengthen our strategic thinking across all our specialisms that include brand consulting, digital marketing, shopper and experiential marketing, reputation marketing, as well CRM and big data analytics. We make a dream team together, and his unbound passion has already infected everyone in the agency. We look forward to achieving a lot together.”