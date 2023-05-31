MediBuddy appoints Seema Vijay Singh as Senior VP of People & Culture

Seema Vijay Singh, senior vice president of People & Culture said, "I have been deeply involved in the startup community and have gained valuable insights into the people and organisational management practices within this dynamic industry. I am committed to ensuring that each member of the MediBuddy family experiences personal and professional growth while making a profound impact on society. My primary objective will be to establish systems that allow every member of the team to gain the expertise necessary to accomplish our shared goal. As I embark on my journey with MediBuddy, a significant amount of time will be dedicated to the development and growth of the company's personnel. This will ensure that leading a purposeful life becomes a tangible and meaningful experience for every employee at MediBuddy."