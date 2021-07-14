Medikabazaar strengthens its leadership team with four senior hires

The other two business heads who have joined Medikabazaar are Rakesh Gurkha and Chaitanya Sapkal. Rakesh who has joined the Dental vertical comes with over 22 years of experience in sales and has been associated with companies like Cortex Dental Implant Industries, Acteon, Danaher & the Kavo Group. He will be leading the business along with the current Dental Sales team across regions. While Chaitanya will be responsible for spearheading and expanding the diagnostic business across India. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in handling sales in the West and South regions and has worked with brands like Abbott Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, and Trivitron Diagnostics.