Memechat elevates Agnik Ghosh & Ujjawal Panchal as Co-founders

Ujjawal Panchal, a researcher with aspirations of creating quality solutions to impact societal problems has been a custodian to all technological disruptions in the company. One of the recent milestones was the introduction of ‘The Meme Club- India’s 1st exclusive NFT Marketplace for Memes. The platform allows creators to convert their memes into NFTs without any hassles. He is also responsible for the development of AMY on the app - first-ever Artificial Intelligence meme generator. He has been responsible for building a strong project team. Ujjawal in the capacity of his new role recently introduced a revolutionary feature - MemeFace AI for all app users.