Merak Ventures appoints Sreya Rakshit as Director, Brand and Communications

Over the last two decades, Sreya has worked across global PR consultancies, multinational corporations, and emerging start-ups. Her rich and diverse experience across sectors has given her a holistic perspective to build, nurture, and position brands correctly. Having worked with senior leadership and CXOs from the start, Sreya enjoys coaching C suite executives on maximizing their communications outreach. In every role, Sreya has demonstrated her ability to formulate story-worthy campaigns, which not only find deep resonance with its intended target audience, but also help achieve business objectives.