Minari Shah has resigned from her role at Amazon as director of international owned content and channels for APAC, EU, and LATAM.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Shah is a experienced professional with over 2 decades of experience, she started her career in 1995 as a feature writer for Hindu Business Line. Throughout her career she has worked with companies like Mahindra and Mahindra, L&T Infotech, NCR Corporation, Dell, Tata Motors, and more.