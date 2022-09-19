Mindshare appoints Mausami Prasad as National Head of Strategy & Insights

Mausami Prasad, National Head – Strategy & Insights, Mindshare India said, “I believe in earning the leadership that I have been entrusted with and would love to create winning journeys with my team. I am excited to join Mindshare, an industry leader in shaping creative strategies for its brands and clients to help them achieve their goals. I am thrilled about this opportunity, and I would like to thank the team for believing in me. I look forward to contributing to Mindshare’s ‘good growth’ journey by creating exclusive strategies for our clients.”