Meta's Snehi Jha joins Mindshare as head of Mindshare Fulcrum - South Asia

Most recently, Snehi was a part of the Meta India Leadership team. During her tenure, which began in 2013, Snehi played a pivotal role in developing and executing the sales strategy for the Indian market. She led efforts in ad product monetization growth, product development, and client solutions. As the Product Growth Head for Meta’s Ads Portfolio and WhatsApp, Snehi was responsible for driving product growth strategy and development of WhatsApp Business Solutions across APAC. Prior to her time at Meta, she held marketing leadership roles at ICICI Prudential AMC and HSBC Bank.