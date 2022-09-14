Mindshare makes key hires in Performance Marketing Team

Sam Thomas to lead as Head – Performance & Product, India, along with key leadership appointments across India.
Mindshare India, the flagship agency from GroupM, today announces the appointment of Sam Thomas, head – Performance & Product, India along with his team; Rehan Ali as Partner – Performance (North and East), Atishay Agrawal as senior director – Performance (South), and Pratishtha Dehariya as partner – Performance (West).
Performance marketing helps brands achieve desired outcomes through their media investments, as brands are now more focused on outcome-based approaches. Mindshare is strengthening its performance marketing capability to deliver truly integrated funnel products across its client portfolio.
As part of key strategic appointments across offices, Mindshare has appointed Sam Thomas as Head of Performance & Product, India. Sam will look after the performance business, productizing services and building enhanced capabilities for clients. With over 16 years of experience in digital marketing, Sam has a hands-on approach to setting practices, building teams, promoting innovation, and growing client businesses. Sam is an internal and external specialist as an expert in data-driven marketing and analytics. He will continue to have a strong focus on performance and measures effectiveness.
Rehan Ali, Atishay Agrawal, and Pratishtha Dehariya will join Sam's team as key appointments.
Rehan will bring in more efficiencies for an existing set of clients and grow the performance marketing portfolio as well as support teams to bring on board new clients in the northern and eastern markets. Atishay will help grow the existing business efficiently and grow the performance portfolio for Mindshare in the South, while Pratishtha will lead the performance business for Mindshare West.
A crucial aspect for the team will be to work with various departments within GroupM and help fill in gaps wherever necessary. They will also collaborate with teams to understand the existing business and provide performance-driven solutions for existing clients and create performance strategies for new businesses.
Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “As we observe massive acceleration of digital adoption by consumers, it is imperative for us to deliver full funnel integrated products for our clients. Strengthening our performance capability further is a step in right direction. The expertise Sam and his team bring to Mindshare will allow us to continue supporting clients with their digital capabilities and performance excellence. I am certain that this team will play a pivotal role in the brand transformation journey for our clients and will drive Mindshare’s ‘Good Growth’ proposition for them.’’
Gopa Menon, digital head – Mindshare South Asia said, “Performance marketing is becoming increasingly important to marketers and Sam and his team brings in-depth knowledge of how brands can revamp their digital and performance strategies. We look forward to continuing enriching digital experiences for our clients.”
Sam Thomas, head – performance & product, Mindshare India said, “I'm excited to join an agency like Mindshare, which has been at the forefront of performance marketing to help companies reach their business targets. Performance marketing is the backbone of brands' transformation as digital adoption takes over. I am looking forward to contributing to Mindshare’s ‘good growth’ journey by bridging the gap between seamless digital activation and implementation for its clients.”
Rehan, Pratishtha, and Atishay will be based out of Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore respectively and will report to Sam while Sam will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Gopa Menon, Digital Head - Mindshare South Asia.