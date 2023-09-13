MK Agrotech appoints Sridhar Vaidyanathan as COO

Prior to joining MK Agrotech, the parent company of Sunpur, he was the National Sales Manager at Britannia Industries.
MK Agrotech, parent company of South India’s largest edible oil brand, Sunpure, has announced the appointment of Sridhar Vaidyanathan as the chief operating officer. Sridhar will be responsible for MK Agrotech’s top-line and bottom-line growth, with a sharp focus on new product launches and expansion to new markets.
Having worked for close to three decades in the FMCG industry, Sridhar brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining MK Agrotech, he was the national sales manager at Britannia Industries , and earlier, the Unit Manager with PepsiCo, with a proven track record of driving growth.
Mannan Khan, director, MK Agrotech, said, “We are pleased to welcome Sridhar Vaidyanathan as the COO of MK Agrotech. Under his visionary leadership and business acumen, the company is well poised to embark on its next phase of growth. We have an exciting roadmap ahead and with Sridhar joining us, I believe, his rich experience will help us accelerate our journey to becoming a pan-India food brand.”
Sridhar Vaidyanathan, COO, MK Agrotech, said, “In a competitive market like ours, which has in recent years witnessed greater and renewed emphasis on health, it is remarkable to see a company consistently deliver on the promise of quality and health for over three decades now. I'm excited to be a part of the MK Agrotech family, and look forward to the opportunity to further build India's most trusted and healthy food brand. While the company is at the cusp of a major transformational leap, I am glad to lead this change while keeping the focus firmly on organisational values and culture.