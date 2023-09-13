MK Agrotech appoints Sridhar Vaidyanathan as COO

Sridhar Vaidyanathan, COO, MK Agrotech, said, “In a competitive market like ours, which has in recent years witnessed greater and renewed emphasis on health, it is remarkable to see a company consistently deliver on the promise of quality and health for over three decades now. I'm excited to be a part of the MK Agrotech family, and look forward to the opportunity to further build India's most trusted and healthy food brand. While the company is at the cusp of a major transformational leap, I am glad to lead this change while keeping the focus firmly on organisational values and culture.