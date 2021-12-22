Mosaic Wellness appoints ex Disney+Hotstar Head of Growth Sachin Singla as Chief Revenue Officer

Sachin Singla, CRO, said, “I was very excited to see what the company has achieved in 18 months since launch. The firm has an amazing young team who are very missionary in their approach to solve for elective health in India which reflects in the passionate customer base as well. Leaving a large successful organization like Disney+Hotstar was not easy but the company’s mission as well as the team really inspired me to take on this new challenge and I am looking forward to scaling the same over the next few years”