mPokket appoints Maninder Singh Grewal as Chief Data & Analytics Officer

With more than 16 years of experience across data sciences, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning and consulting domains, Maninder plans to transform the business at mPokket via the effective use of advanced analytics. He will be crafting a robust data strategy to enable mPokket’s sustainable top line growth. The position will also see Maninder building a multi-layered techno-functional team of experts to boost the performance of all aspects of the lending business across Underwriting, Retention, Acquisitions and Collections. With a greater focus on hiring the right talent, mPokket is betting big on its AI and ML capabilities in the months to come.