mPokket appoints Maninder Singh Grewal as Chief Data & Analytics Officer

mPokket – an Instant Loan App providing loans to college students and young working professionals – is set to augment its management team. The company has announced the appointment of Maninder Singh Grewal to the newly-created position of chief data & analytics officer. The hiring is in line with mPokket’s focus on building the senior management team. Recently, the Company had announced the appointment of a new Head of Human Resources and a new Head of Products.
With more than 16 years of experience across data sciences, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning and consulting domains, Maninder plans to transform the business at mPokket via the effective use of advanced analytics. He will be crafting a robust data strategy to enable mPokket’s sustainable top line growth. The position will also see Maninder building a multi-layered techno-functional team of experts to boost the performance of all aspects of the lending business across Underwriting, Retention, Acquisitions and Collections. With a greater focus on hiring the right talent, mPokket is betting big on its AI and ML capabilities in the months to come.
Maninder joins mPokket from the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev, where he was the Global Director, leading the Sales, Forecasting and Supply & Logistics analytics capabilities globally. During this stint, he helped the company navigate through the uncertainties of the pandemic successfully for top markets, balancing both strategic come backs and tactical moves to deliver to a sustainable growth plan.
Commenting on Maninder’s appointment, Gaurav Jalan, CEO & founder – mPokket said: “I am delighted to welcome Maninder in the newly-created position of Chief Data & Analytics Officer at mPokket. Maninder has extensive knowledge in data and analytics that he has applied across multiple geographies. We are keen to leverage his experience to strengthen our capabilities. With his support, we will accelerate our investment in analytics and build a world class team of talented individuals.