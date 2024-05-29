mPokket onboards Sanjay Kar as senior vice president of data and analytics

Gaurav Jalan, founder and CEO, mPokket, commented, “Sanjay's wealth of experience and deep understanding of data-driven strategies will be invaluable as we strive to propel towards our aim of empowering the underserved youth of India with inclusive financial solutions. With his expertise, we are not only focused on revolutionising the digital lending landscape but also on providing the youth with new avenues for financial growth and empowerment through cutting-edge analytics and fintech innovations."