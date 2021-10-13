Mullen Lintas strengthens its North India operations

Commenting on strengthening the business function, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “Mullen Lintas Delhi is poised for growth having already added a diverse mix of brands into the portfolio this year. We felt that this is the right time to bring in a new leadership team that is young, talented and driven. Sunil Singh Manhas comes on board as Sr VP & Business Head for Delhi. Sunil is a seasoned campaigner and knows the Delhi market inside out. He brings with him a wealth of cross-category experience and knowledge. His drive for new business and his passion for ideas will augur well for us.”