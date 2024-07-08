Munindra Verma joins M1 NXT as chief executive officer

Sundeep Mohindru, promoter and director Mynd Group said, “Welcoming Munindra Verma to Mynd Group, marks an exciting chapter for us at M1 NXT. With his extensive experience and proven track record in Corporate and Transaction Banking, we are confident that Mr. Verma will lead M1 NXT to new heights. His expertise in building innovative financial solutions will be instrumental in establishing M1 NXT as a trusted provider of international trade finance solutions for Indian businesses. We look forward to the transformative impact he will have on our growth and market presence.”