Muthoot Homefin appoints Alok Aggarwal as CEO

George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance said, “We remain committed towards growing and supporting the housing finance business of Muthoot Homefin. It is a great pleasure to onboard Alok as the CEO and I am confident that his vast experience in leading the housing finance segment in previous organisations will help us in becoming a leading player in this space. I am happy that he joins our team at a really good time as we are focused on expanding our services to new geographies and customers.”