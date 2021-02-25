MX Player Ropes in Sidd Mantri as Senior VP, Product

A University of Michigan, Ann Arbor alumni, his extensive experience includes holding key positions at Microsoft, Seattle for 12+ years and more recently at Grab, Singapore. In his stint at Microsoft, he invented the world’s first completely “zero-touch” customer experience for new enterprise owned PC deployments aka Windows Autopilot and led product development across Media Center, Live Mesh (OneDrive), XBOX, Windows Enterprise and Endpoint Manager. At Grab, he led the SuperApp and Consumer Experience divisions, responsible for transforming Grab from ridesharing into a daily-use SuperApp in South East Asia.